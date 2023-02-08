ASPD and explaining the difference between psychopathy and sociopathy

Photo by Sander Sammy on Unsplash

Many people do not know the difference between a psychopath and a sociopath. Both are people with antisocial personality disorder or ASPD- a mental illness we previously wrote about related to a lack of empathy that 4% of the general population suffers from in the modern era. However, the two have very distinct differences including one very easy difference to differentiate the two that we will discuss in this story...

As Encyclopedia Britannica, one of the main differences between a psychopath and sociopaths is how they came to be unempathetic towards their fellow man and other living creatures on the planet. A psychopath is born. A psychopath is one of fifty percent of the population of people with ASPD who are born with a lack of empathy and compassion towards others. One thing that makes this interesting is that it kind of shows that plenty of power-hungry people who are proven to be psychopaths are not people who are corrupted by power but are unemphatic people who actively look to control the lives of others from a young age.

That is something people probably do not get when Mint Message previously mentioned a study about how 21% of CEOs have psychopathic traits - there may be more unemphatic CEOs like the 18% with Narcissistic Personality Disorder but the 21% described were those who had traits of someone with Antisocial Personality Disorder from a young age and long before they were in a position of authority in corporate America.

Meanwhile, sociopaths are created usually through some form of trauma or abuse or something else in their environment. They are generally more prone to rage and violent outbursts than psychopaths due to the fact that they have to adjust to lacking empathy instead of having unemphatic behavior is the default for their psyche.

