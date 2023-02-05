Digital Yuan: China’s Centralized Attempt At Crypto

Photo by Nuno Alberto on Unsplash

There is a digital currency in China called the digital yuan, or the e-CNY for short that is now coming to the forefront but has been in development by the Chinese government since 2014 under the watchful eye of the national bank of China, The People’s Bank. Many describe it as being similar to cryptocurrency but there is a major difference between the two: cryptocurrencies act like a form of private stock for various different blockchains that, similar to how stocks were used in their early days in coffee houses during the Enlightenment, can be traded for goods & services without using government-produced money. Many people do this because it allows for trade without a third party and without having to worry that a financial institution might reject the transaction or — for those who might live under dictatorships or authoritarian regimes — buy items that might get make you a target of the government if they ever showed up on a transaction with your name on it.



The point of the e-CNY is almost the opposite of what I just described for crypto: it is a government-backed currency that is supposed to have the flexibility of cryptocurrencies but be controlled by the Chinese Communist Party. It is one of the first sovereign digital currencies in existence and it has been going through trials since at least April 2021. Using technology similar to blockchain, e-CNY allows for cheap and fast financial transactions: transactions that can even take place on local computer networks and happen between two devices even if both devices are not connected to the internet. These are pretty much impressive leaps for a digital currency that is designed to run on a single, fully-contained digital system that won’t require a third party to help it run. It is also designed to move almost instantly in both domestic and international transactions. The digital yuan started to become popular with the e-CNY wallet becoming one of the top downloads in China for both the Apple app store and the Xiaomi app store a year ago. On top of that, plenty of stores backed by Chinese companies are starting to accept digital currency as a form of payment. The shopping platform JD.com is a massive online shopping platform that is essentially the Amazon of China. It has begun to accept e-CNY as a form of payment and has basically opened up usage for the new government-backed digital currency to its many customers. It can also be used for restaurants in China with Chinese Starbucks and McDonald’s accepting it as payment. 90% of all mobile payments in the nation of China are done with the mobile apps Alipay and WeChat & recently, these apps allow people to use e-CNY on these applications. This really boosts the usage potential for this digital currency since Chinese users can have a wallet for it on the mobile payment apps that already have instead of needing to buy the app specifically designed for e-CNY by the People’s Bank of China.



So why is the Chinese government going all-in with this digital currency? Well, using technology similar to blockchain, the currency is able to go around traditional banking systems like SWIFT and the bank systems which back the United States dollar. It can work — similar to crypto- using software and digital systems solely made by the Chinese government and even work offline without requiring a third party. This gives the digital yuan more independence than most digital currencies & allows the Chinese government to deal with problems like double spending & money laundering using a single piece of in-house software.



