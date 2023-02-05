Company Town Intro & Initial History

Photo by Daniele Colucci on Unsplash

What is a company town? According to the Merriam-Webster Dictionary, a company town is a “community that is dependent on one firm for all or most of the necessary services or functions of town life (such as employment, housing, and stores)”. In such a community, almost all of the stores & housing, and sometimes utilities are owned by one company, and the company is the main source of employment for the town. As stated by the Canadian Encyclopedia, there were plenty of corporate towns with high ideals that try to actually make life better for their residents without simply trying to abuse workers. That being said, many if not most company towns have been — and still are- regarded as controlling and/or exploitative.

Traditionally , company towns were usually put in regions with a lot of raw natural resources available like coal, metal, and lumber. Now, we have plenty of company towns in various different countries across the planet. Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Japan, Namibia, Poland, Slovakia, Sweden, Ukraine, and the United States. Many company towns got their start with various small company towns existing in Pennsylvania before the American Civil War and the largest one to be created after the civil war was Pullman. This town was created by a man named George Pullman back in the 1880s. George Pullman was an engineer and an industrialist who created the Pullman sleeping car for trains and founded the company town in order to house his railroad workers who worked for the Pullman Palace Car Company . In this town, Pullman established a list of behavioral standards that he expected his workers to live by. He also charged his employees for rent. This policy came back to bite Pullman in the butt because during the Panic of 1893 (an economic depression that happened in the United States which began in the year 1893 and ended four years later in 1897), which caused the demand for Pullman train cars to reduce.

During this time, Pullman reduced the pay of his workers, but he did not reduce the rent that he expected his employees to pay to live in his little town. All of this led to a massive strike in 1894 that I will cover in another story. After this strike, the town was annexed by the city of Chicago where it remains a neighborhood in the city to this day. This became a start in the popularity of company towns and one of the first company towns to fall due to mistakes made by the companies running them…