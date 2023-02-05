Proof-of-Stake-and-Activity (PoSA): A New Consensus Mechanism for Blockchains

Photo by Shubham Dhage on Unsplash

Blockchain technology is a useful technology that is used to create a distributed database that maintains a continuously growing list of ordered records, called blocks. To keep this distributed database secure from attempts to attack it, there are algorithms called consensus algorithms that help to secure them. One of the most widely used of these algorithms is called proof-of-work - or PoW for short - but this algorithm has slow transaction processing times and consumes a high amount of energy. To address some of these issues, a new consensus algorithm was created for blockchains called proof-of-stake - or PoS - which is more energy efficient and scalable than PoW.

However, there is a new consensus algorithm that uses aspects of PoS to make a new algorithm altogether called Proof-of-stake-and-activity or PoSA. It was invented for use with a new kind of blockchain known as Fastex Chain. Fastex Chain was tested by its creators as early as January the thirtieth. This particular blockchain was created to produce more scalable distributed databases for Web 3 business applications. The blockchain is supposed to be the grounds for a new complete crypto ecosystem that Fastex hopes will be widely used in the future.

The point of PoSA is to help secure databases based on the activity of certain computers/nodes that frequently do activities on said database. Those who 'stake' more on the blockchain and are the most active on the blockchain are more likely to be chosen as validators on the database to help maintain the integrity of the distributed ledger.