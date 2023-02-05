3D Printed Microbots and Nanobots

Photo by Minku Kang on Unsplash

Back in December 2022, chemists at the University of Oldenburg in Germany - like chemist Liaisan Khasanova - were talking about how they were exploring 3D printing at the nanoscale: something that can potentially help the human race in the future by creating new nanoscopic items cheaply using 3d printing technology. As Khasanova herself said "A laser beam inside the device heats up the tube and pulls it apart. Then we suddenly increase the tensile force so that the glass breaks in the middle and a very sharp tip forms." Obviously, this is a very advanced version of 3D printing, but it can potentially allow people in the future to easily create items on a small scale and help advance nanotech as an industry.

In fact, this is not the first time a university has explored how to use 3D printing to help create things on a nanoscopic scale. Back in 2015, Seoul National University explored how they could use 3D printing and laser-etched plates to create nanobots that are only five to four hundred micrometers in scale. To put this small scale in perspective, twenty to fifty micrometers is the diameter of a single human hair, so these nanobots are pretty tiny. In fact, to create a better idea of scale, the width of a strand of a spider web is about eight micrometers, so 3D printing techniques allow colleges to create microbots even smaller than that! This can potentially benefit people in fields like nanomedicine and the construction of nanoelectronics.