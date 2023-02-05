US military shoots down Chinese spy balloon over US East Coast

There was a balloon from China that was off the coast of South Carolina. The United States military sent fighter jets today to shoot down the balloon. According to a senior U.S. military official, an F-22 was used to bring down this Chinese balloon at fifty-eight thousand feet in the air through the use of a single A9X missile. The same official said on Thursday afternoon when the balloon was still floating over United States air space that the United States government was confident that the balloon was a form of surveillance from the People's Republic of China. The Secretary of Defense released a statement to describe the situation:
President Biden gave his authorization to take down the surveillance balloon as soon as the mission could be accomplished without undue risk to American lives under the balloon’s path. After careful analysis, U.S. military commanders had determined downing the balloon while over land posed an undue risk to people across a wide area due to the size and altitude of the balloon and its surveillance payload. In accordance with the President’s direction, the Department of Defense developed options to take down the balloon safely over our territorial waters, while closely monitoring its path and intelligence collection activities. This action was taken in coordination, and with the full support, of the Canadian government. And we thank Canada for its contribution to tracking and analysis of the balloon through NORAD as it transited North America. Today’s deliberate and lawful action demonstrates that President Biden and his national security team will always put the safety and security of the American people first while responding effectively to the PRC’s unacceptable violation of our sovereignty. - Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin The Third
