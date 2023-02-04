Definition of a civil oligarchy and the political scientists who agree America is becoming this kind of oligarchy

Photo by Chris Barbalis on Unsplash

We have mentioned how the United States is potentially turning into a civil oligarchy, but we at Mint Message believe we can go further with the explanation. Many seem to believe it would be impossible for corporations in real-life to control the government, but it is quite simple how corporations and corporate people would do that: by making a country into a nation where a small economic elite overwhelmingly dominates policy and law.

What makes a civil oligarchy so sneaky is that it makes it harder to fight a transition to an oligarchy because it maintains a lot of the democratic institutions to give the illusion everything is still controlled 'by the people'. Political scientists Martin Gilens and Benjamin Page describe the idea as first proposed by Jeffrey A. Winters like this: "Winters has posited a comparative theory of 'Oligarchy,' in which the wealthiest citizens—even in a 'civil oligarchy' like the United States—dominate policy concerning crucial issues of wealth- and income-protection."

When a majority of citizens disagrees with economic elites and/or with organized interests, they generally lose. Moreover, because of the strong status quo bias built into the US political system, even when fairly large majorities of Americans favor policy change, they generally do not get it. ... [T]he preferences of the average American appear to have only a minuscule, near-zero, statistically non-significant impact upon public policy. - Martin Gilens and Benjamin Page, "Testing Theories of American Politics: Elites, Interest Groups, and Average Citizens".

Journalist E. J. Dionne Jr. speaks of the Supreme Court decisions for McCutcheon v. FEC and Citizens United v. FEC as part of what created the state of America being a civil oligarchy: "Thus has this court conferred on wealthy people the right to give vast sums of money to politicians while undercutting the rights of millions of citizens to cast a ballot." Even Nobel Prize-winning economist Paul Krugman is agreeing with this assessment of America losing its democracy to oligarchy, stating "The stark reality is that we have a society in which money is increasingly concentrated in the hands of a few people. This threatens to make us a democracy in name only. "