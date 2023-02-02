A Recipe For Easy Pumpkin Dog Treats (and thank you for the week long Dog Memorial!)

Photo by Joséphine Menge on Unsplash

To finish our week of morning Max, a great German Shepherd that has only been around for a year and three months but was one of our teammate's closest friends, we are going to teach you how to create basic pumpkin dog treats. This is an easy recipe that pretty much anyone can make, even if you are not that good at cooking. There are also plenty of good benefits you get from feeding this kind of treat to your canine friend too. For one, this treat adds fiber to your dog's diet which can help with constipation and upset stomachs. The pumpkin for these treats can help give your dog a shinner coat since it contains vitamins that really help improve your dog's fur.

So for this particular recipe, you only need a cup of freshly cooked pumpkin (or unsweetened canned pumpkin), two cups of whole wheat flour, and a single egg. After you get your ingredients, you can preheat your oven to three hundred fifty degrees Fahrenheit. Put the pumpkin in a mixing bowl. Then, beat the egg and add it to the pumpkin before mixing these ingredients together. Add in the flour and stir. After that is done, transfer the mixture onto a non-stick surface.

Next, clean your hands before using those hands to kneed the pumpkin dog treat mixture, or use a rolling pin if you have one. Put this flattened mix on a cutting board and cut it into a grid of biscuits (with a three-fourth-inch square for small dogs or a one-inch square for medium and large dogs). Bake for 30 minutes or until golden brown & enjoy!

We would like to thank everyone for this week of mourning Max. While he hasn't been around long, he will forever be in our hearts and if you learned anything interesting about dogs from these Mint Message articles, then his life was meaningful and nothing about Max's life was in vain! Thank you for taking this week to mourn with us!