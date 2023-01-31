White Swiss Shepherd Dog: The Swiss breed of shepherd dog

Photo by Kanashi on Unsplash

The White Swiss Shepherd Dog is a breed of German Shepherd that is descended from

White German Shepherds bred in the United States. Another name for this particular shepherd dog is Berger Blanc Suisse. They came into being when North American White Shepherds were imported to the country of Switzerland and eventually were bred into their own unique breed. According to the book The Dog Encyclopedia. by Bruce Fogle, this particular breed tends to have a lifespan of over ten years, so people living with this kind of dog get a good decade to spend time with their fluffy friends.

This particular breed is recognized by the Fédération Cynologique Internationale or International Canine Federation - an international federation of national kennel clubs - in 2011. It was also recognized by the British Kennel Club back in 2017. The average weight for this dog is between twenty-five and forty kilograms (which is fifty-five to eighty-eight pounds for those who still use the imperial system). According to Purina, the White Swiss Shepherd is known for bonding well with their owners and can be described as 'one person dogs', since they will focus on one individual in the family who spends the most time with them.

White Swiss dogs need about two hours a day - though it is ok to give them some extra training & mental exercise on top of those two hours. Several celebrities own this particular breed of dog, including Bill Ray Cyrus with his Shepherd 'Mate' and Tom Hank's dog 'Monty'.