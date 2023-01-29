How to build a cheap dog house with a plastic storage container

Photo by Mysaell Armendariz on Unsplash

To help dog owners like our friend at Mint Message who just recently lost his doggy friend Max, we will show people how they can use a plastic tub to make a home for your canine companion. If you have a cheap plastic bin or tub that you can easily take the top off, then you have pretty much everything you need to create a proper dog house for a man's best friend. According to makezine.com, you can create a simple dog house with a plastic box storage container and two simple tools: a drill and a box cutter (or pair of really sharp scissors). First, you need to get a plastic storage tub large enough size for your dog to go into and sleep in. Large plastic bins can be used to fit dogs of almost all sizes and many of these bins cost less than thirty dollars, so this cheap method can be good to create a decent shelter for your dog.

First, you need to turn the storage tub upside down and with a marker, draw a door on one end of the tub with the bottom of the drawn-on door being about an inch or two above the rim of the storage tub. Then, cut a door out, but don't cut all the way through the rim of the storage tub that the lid snaps onto. As an optional additional thing you can do, you can add a curtain door over the doorway you just cut out using a piece of vinyl tablecloth or a piece of heavy plastic.

After that, snap the lid back on the bottom of the upside-down tub. This creates a floor for your dog house. You can add some holes on the lid for drainage if your puppy frequently gets into water or mud. Then put in some bedding or a dog bed for your pet to sleep on and you are done!