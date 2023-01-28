King Shepherd: Another USA German Shepherd Breed

Photo by Lukáš Vaňátko on Unsplash

King Shepherds are a giant breed of German Shepherd with pointed ears and thick dual-coats of fur that help to protect their strong, sturdy canine bodies from the elements. This particular breed of dog was bred in the United States of America & came into being when someone got the idea to cross-breed German Shepherds with another breed of dog known as Shiloh Shepherds. Just like German Shepherds, King Shepherds are known for being loyal and protective of their owners and their owner's families. They are also known for being incredibly friendly and not too aggressive to those who approach them, making them incredibly kind dogs to have around.

King Shepherd is one of the newer dog breeds to come into existence since they originated back in the nineteen nineties, so this particular breed has only been around for about three decades at this point. Currently, this breed is not recognized by the American Kennel Club, but they are still considered a unique breed as determined by the American Rare Breed Association (ARBA), World Wide Kennel Club (WWKC), and Eastern Rare Breed Dog Club (ERBDC), so there are plenty of organizations that look at King Shepherds as their own special type of domesticated dog.

King Shepherds are known for requiring extensive exercise, so they need at least one hour of intense play per day. They are generally low maintenance other than that but due to the amount of grime they can get in their double coat, it is best to bathe them every 3 to 4 months. While this Shepherd is not the same breed as Max, it is an interesting breed to talk about and we at Mint Message thank everyone who continues to read these dog facts as we continue to mourn Max, a great young dog that was taken from one of our teammates too soon...