Photo by Malin K. on Unsplash

Earlier, we wrote about one of the people working with us at Mint Message who lost their German Shepherd Max at a young age due to infection, so we wrote an article about German Shepherds in general. To keep these articles about this amazing breed of dog going, we are going to provide you with an article about a version of the German Shepherd known as the White Shepherd.

The White Shepherd is a variety of German Shepherd that was bred in the United States. This variety has several names including the American-Canadian White Shepherd, the White German Shepherd, the White Shepherd Dog, and the White GSD as a short abbreviation. According to the book Dogs unleashed by Tamsin Pickeral, this variety is recognized as its own unique dog breed by the United Kennel Club - a kennel club founded in the United States in 1898 - though the organization does recognize that the German Shepherd is the foundational stock for it.

The White Shepherd was recognized by the United Kennel Club back on April 14th of 1999. The average life expectancy of a white shepherd is somewhere between twelve and fourteen years of age. They also possess a double coat - an undercoat and top coat of hair that covers their body and makes them slightly more protected against weather conditions compared to other breeds of dogs. The ideal weight for male dogs of this variety is between seventy-five and eighty pounds & the best weight for female White Shepherds is between sixty and seventy pounds.

Once again, all of this is to memorialize Max, a great German Shepherd taken too soon. We will continue to provide you with information on dogs and articles related to man's best friend until at least next Wednesday as our way of paying respect...