One of the people working for us at Mint Message recently lost one of their best friends: a nice German Shepherd named Max. The poor puppy died of infection at the age of one year and three months old. Feel free to pay your respects to this kind, beautiful soul in the comments. In honor of this dog, I am going to write an article about one of the most friendly and loyal breeds of dogs out there: the German Sheperd.
- According to the American Kennel Club, German shepherds are known for being courageous, confident, and smart. On average, they can be expected to live between seven to ten years.
- German Shepherds were recognized by the American Kennel Club as being a part of their own unique breed back in 1908.
- The particular breed of canine was first bred by Captain Max Emil Friedrich von Stephanitz, a German cavalry officer, and a dog breeder. A dog named Horand von Grafrath was born back in 1895. This particular dog is important because he is considered to be the first German Shepherd. In fact, Horand is the dog that is considered to be the genetic basis for all modern German Shepherds around to this day.
- There are many variants of the German Shepherd breed that are around. There is an East European Shepherd that was bred in the former Soviet Union. There are also three variants - the King Shepherd, the White Shepherd, and the Shiloh Shepherd - that were all bred in the United States of America.
- German Shepherds are working dogs that can be used in a variety of roles. They are used as companion dogs, search-and-rescue dogs, disability assistance dogs, sentinels, and herding dogs that are usually used in the process of herding sheep.
- According to the American Kennel Club, they are the fourth most popular dog breed out there.
Comments / 4