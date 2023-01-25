Facts about German Shepherds (and a Doggy Memorial)

Use of blockchain technology for healthcare

Blockchains are decentralized secure ledgers/databases that have a lot of uses. Most of the time, blockchain technology is only mentioned when talking about crypto, NFTs, and financial scams that people seem to forget that there are plenty of great ways to use this technology in different industries, including the healthcare industry. How does this help with healthcare? Well, people have secure medical records that help doctors diagnose their patients, but these records also contain confidential information that most would prefer to not have in the hands of just anyone. There have been cases where medical records were exposed or stolen by hackers such as an incident in 2020 that happened in the nation of Argentina where the government IDs and tax ID numbers of over one hundred fifteen thousand people were exposed.