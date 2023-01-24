How positive views of the European Union reached new highs in 2022

Photo by USGS on Unsplash

The European Union has had a positive year back in 2022 as according to Pew Research back in October, the EU began to be seen in a broadly favorable & positive light within the sphere of European influence and outside of it. Sixty-nine percent of adults had a favorable few of the European Union and these adults came from nineteen countries that were surveyed. Meanwhile, only twenty-seven percent of the population have an unfavorable opinion.

At the same time, a median of seventy-two adults across ten EU member nations had a positive view of the organization and even the most divided nation that was surveyed - Greece - had a fifty-one percent favorable view. All of thisis pretty good considered that according to past trends, favorable views of the European Union have never risen above fifty-three percent in Greece in the past decade.

Eighty-four percent of people in South Korea like the European Union, making it one of the most EU-loving nations outside of the European sphere of influence. Next is Australia with an approval rating of seventy-two, Canada with an approval rating of seventy, sixty-eight percent approval in the United Kingdom, sixty-four percent of adults in the United States of America, and sixty-four percent favorability in Japan.