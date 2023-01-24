Engineer Laid Off From Google After 16 Years says tech giants see staff as '100% disposable'

Photo by Mitchell Luo on Unsplash

An engineer at the tech giant Google got laid off despite providing over sixteen and a half years of dutiful employment to the company. In a LinkedIn post, the engineer - Justin Moore - wrote about how the tech giant viewed its staff as '100% disposable'. It makes sense for the engineer to feel that way since he was one of the twelve thousand people affected by Google's layoffs last week and he only found out that he was laid off after his account with the company was automatically deactivated around 3:00 am.

This also just drives home that work is not your life, and employers — especially big, faceless ones like Google — see you as 100% disposable. Live life, not work. - Justin Moore, LinkedIn

This layoff at Google was massive. Twelve thousand employees are equal to about six percent of Google's entire global workforce, so the whole affair will probably have a huge effect on how the tech giant operates in the near future. Sundar Pichai, the CEO of Google's parent company Alphabet, says that he takes "full responsibility for the decisions that led us here." and that people were being " cut across Alphabet, product areas, functions, levels, and regions."

Justin started out as a senior software engineer at Google back in 2006 and continues to have a promising career. By 2019, Justin was able to work his way up the ranks in order to become a software-engineering manager. Unfortunately for him, this long career has now come to an end.