An Introduction To The Tabletop RPG Quest

Photo by Lucas Santos on Unsplash

Tabletop RPGs are a very fun kind of game that entertains people of all ages by allowing them to have a flexible fun experience in a fantasy world of their own creation. For those who do not know what a tabletop RPG (or TRPG or TTRPG for short) is a game where players assume the roles of characters that they create during a session. After this part of the process, the players use these characters to act out fantastical adventures - adventures where the outcomes are partially determined by chance using processes like rolling dice or spinning a spinner that lands on a random number.

One of these RPGs is a simple game that is known only by the name Quest. Quest was created by a company known as The Adventure Guild and it is a very flexible TRPG that has a very short, very easy-to-understand ruleset that makes it very fun for those who are new to TRPGs. According to the website for the TRPG, the basic rules take most people only around twenty minutes to learn & there are eight roles for players to choose from for the particular fantasy character that they want to create. Each role has distinct powers and abilities, including transforming into an animal and traveling among the stars.

Do you not have enough money to purchase a new TRPG to play with your friends? Well, you do not have to worry about any of that because the digital edition of Quest is completely free to play, so you and your friends can enjoy it without having to spend anything!