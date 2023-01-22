Early Life of Henry David Thoreau

Photo by Encyclopedia Britannica

I have previously written an article about the American philosopher Henry David Thoreau and how his writings became the groundwork for the modern anarcho-pacifist ideology. However, this article is less about the eventual influence Henry would have on the rest of America & the world with his beliefs, but about the kind of upbringing the man had & how his upbringing eventually turned him into a man that would leave his mark on history.

Henry David Thoreau was born in 1817 in the city of Concord, Massachusetts to a "modest New England family" according to Encyclopedia Britannica and Wendy McElroy: an anarchist, individualist feminist, and co-founder of The Voluntaryist magazine. He was the third child in his family with his father John Thoreau being a small businessman and his mother Cynthia Dunbar Thoreau. Cynthia's father was Asa Dunbar, a brave man who led Harvard's 1766 Butter Rebellion, the first recorded student protest to happen in the United States (or the colonies as they were referred to in those days since this all happened before the American Revolution took place). So to some degree, rebellion and questioning institutions in control kind of runs in Mr. Thoreau's family!

From a young age, Henry was described as a curious boy that loved settings such as woodlands, streams, and meadows. In 1828, young Henry got to prove his intelligence when his parents sent him to Concord Academy to get a proper education. After impressing his teachers in the academy, Thoreau went on to become a student at Harvard University in 1833, attending the same prestigious university as his grandfather. He would graduate from the university in 1837, enjoying his time there while being indifferent to the hierarchical ranking system that Harvard used to judge students.