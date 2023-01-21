TikTok Spied on Journalists At Forbes

Photo by Solen Feyissa on Unsplash

Earlier last year, there was an internal investigation done by ByteDance - the parent company of the video-sharing platform known as TikTok. Part of this investigation confirmed what many people have already suspected or known about the social media giant - it was being used for spying. Specifically, employees of TikTok used the platform to track multiple journalists that were covering the company. TikTok employees would work to improperly gain access to the IP addresses and user data of these journalists to see whether said journalists were in the same locales as employees of ByteDance. All of this was first reported by the news website Forbes back in October of twenty twenty-two.

It was found out last year that ByteDance was using these techniques to track multiple Forbes journalists as part of a surveillance campaign. Why was TikTok doing this? Because journalists at Forbes kept writing a bunch of stories exposing all of the ongoing links the social media company had to China and the Chinese Communist Party. After this operation was exposed, ByteDance fired chief internal auditor Chris Lepitak and the China-based executive Song Ye resigned before writing a statement.

I was deeply disappointed when I was notified of the situation… and I’m sure you feel the same. The public trust that we have spent huge efforts building is going to be significantly undermined by the misconduct of a few individuals. … I believe this situation will serve as a lesson to us all. - Song Ye, former China-based TikTok executive