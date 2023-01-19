Hornets Innovation Summit to award $15,000 to a minority business owner in Charlotte metro area

Photo by Alexander Mils on Unsplash

Hornets Sports and Entertainment have opened up their applications for the 3rd annual Innovation Summit. As a part of this Summit, one minority business owner living in the Charlotte area will be awarded a fifteen thousand United States dollar investment in their business. This particular summit started back in 2021 and aimed to raise capital for minority entrepreneurs and businesses in the area. During a press release with the President of the summit Fred Whitfield, Fred stated “We’re excited to host our third annual Hornets Innovation Summit, and to again be working alongside Bank of America to propel local minority entrepreneurs and businesses forward,”.

On top of the $15,000 investment, the winner will get training and resources from a national non-profit that provides business coaching called The Lonely Entrepreneur. If you live in the metropolitan area of Charlotte, you can fill out the application for this particular prize. Remember that this application will close out on Monday, February 6th so you do have time to fill this out.

For the people who wish to apply, you need to be eighteen years old or older in order to apply for the prize. Also, you cannot be employed by Hornets Sports and Entertainment or be a family member to an employee in order to apply. Applicants have to live within 150 miles of the Spectrum Center located in Downtown Charlotte, NC. If you have a business where 51% of the stock is owned by minority members and you are an individual who is at least 25% Asian, black, Hispanic, or Native American, you can apply!