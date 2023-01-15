An introduction to the history of smart contracts

Photo by Cytonn Photography on Unsplash

The idea of creating a digital contract called a smart contract that can allow people who do not fully trust each other to still be able to save a legally-binding document to a secure decentralized database has been something people have considered for a long time. In fact, the term smart contract was first coined by a computer programmer & cryptographer by the name of Nick Szabo back in the mid-90s.

Szabo stated that smart contracts could be a good idea since - theoretically - they would be more functional than their "inanimate paper ancestors". One basic example of a smart contract that Szabo gave was the idea of a vending machine where - once a customer fulfills the terms of the "contract" by providing money and doing a secondary action - the machine delivers the product - Szabo wanted people to imagine such automated exchanges happening, but with more than simply vending machine products.

Smart contracts have gone a long way since then. Smart contracts are usually backed by secure decentralized databases like blockchains in order to keep said contract safe and resistant to being changed after being digitally 'signed' by different parties & now, certain locations accept these contracts as legally recognized transactions. In fact, by the year 2017, Belarus became the first country to legalize smart contracts and the Belarusian lawyer Denis Aleinikov is considered to be the one to help introduce the smart contract as a legal concept b decree.

In the United States, states like Arizona, Nevada, and Tennessee accept smart contracts as legally recognized documents & so does the state of Iowa as of a bill that was passed back in April of 2020.