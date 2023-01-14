Use of blockchain technology for healthcare

Mint Message

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Fabmp_0kEqZHgD00
Photo byMyriam ZillesonUnsplash

Blockchains are decentralized secure ledgers/databases that have a lot of uses. Most of the time, blockchain technology is only mentioned when talking about crypto, NFTs, and financial scams that people seem to forget that there are plenty of great ways to use this technology in different industries, including the healthcare industry. How does this help with healthcare? Well, people have secure medical records that help doctors diagnose their patients, but these records also contain confidential information that most would prefer to not have in the hands of just anyone. There have been cases where medical records were exposed or stolen by hackers such as an incident in 2020 that happened in the nation of Argentina where the government IDs and tax ID numbers of over one hundred fifteen thousand people were exposed.

The incident in Argentina inspired a company called ShelterZoom to develop a solution backed by blockchain technology to shield patients' medical data from cyber breaches. The company used blockchains to make a smart-document software-as-a-service system to help protect medical records while keeping them widely available to doctors on a decentralized network. ShelterZoom then partnered with a bunch of different private hospitals to give patients security over their medical records. It also allows people using the system to access their medical records faster than if they used more traditional physical methods as described by an executive from ShelterZoom:

“By moving record-keeping to a blockchain ecosystem, providers and patients can have access to medical records instantly, rather than waiting for paper records to be delivered or faxed.”

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# technology# healthcare# blockchain# web3

Comments / 0

Published by

A person working in cybersecurity and living in the United States who loves to write about topics like U.S. history, technology news, and a bit of philosophy.

Wingate, NC
4K followers

More from Mint Message

Charlotte, NC

Hornets Innovation Summit to award $15,000 to a minority business owner in Charlotte metro area

Hornets Sports and Entertainment have opened up their applications for the 3rd annual Innovation Summit. As a part of this Summit, one minority business owner living in the Charlotte area will be awarded a fifteen thousand United States dollar investment in their business. This particular summit started back in 2021 and aimed to raise capital for minority entrepreneurs and businesses in the area. During a press release with the President of the summit Fred Whitfield, Fred stated “We’re excited to host our third annual Hornets Innovation Summit, and to again be working alongside Bank of America to propel local minority entrepreneurs and businesses forward,”.

Read full story

Looking At The Percent of People With Mental Illnesses Associated With A Lack of Empathy

Previously, I have written a lot of different disorders associated with a lack of empathy and it got us at Mint Message thinking about what percentage of the population exists that lacks the ability to care that much about their fellow man. So, here in this article, I am going to look back at those previous stories and the peer-reviewed studies we looked at to write these stories. Then, I will give a rough guess/estimate of what percent of the population potentially looks at the rest of us as a bunch of playthings to do what they want with instead of fellow human beings.

Read full story

Charles Townshend: The Historian Of Britain That Wrote About Nightwatchman states

As shown above, Mint Message has a top 10 YouTube video that explains a lot about the concept of a nightwatchman state: a form of government without a monopoly on violence where a state with the least possible number of powers that are needed to uphold the law. One of the things mentioned in this video is a historian that went to help popularize the concept of a nightwatchman state - a historian who goes by the name of Charles Townshend.

Read full story

According to an Oxfam Study, the richest 1% have amassed 2/3rds of all new wealth created in last 2 years

People love to mention the idea that as new wealth is created, everyone benefits. However, according to a new report from Oxfam, the ones who have been benefiting the most from the creation of new wealth in the past two years are the richest one percent of people. According to this particular study, close to two-thirds of all new wealth that was created in the past two years around the entire globe has only gone to the richest one percent.

Read full story

3.5% rule: How a small percentage of authoritarians can change society for the worse...

According to a peer-reviewed study, protests can potentially change society if they reach a threshold of 3.5%. This article presents this as a good thing and - yeah it is a pretty good thing for protests looking for positive change. I have already written about how hard protests are and how difficult it is for them to succeed even in the modern world (with only 26% of violent revolutions succeeding and only 53% of peaceful protests succeeding). With these odds, it shows to people who still want to make a positive change that they do not have to convince too many people to potentially succeed and make a difference...

Read full story

An Introduction to Imperial Cults: The Earliest Cults of Personality

Earlier I wrote about what a cult of personality is: a situation in which a public figure (such as a political leader) is deliberately presented to the people of a country as a great person who should be admired and loved. These cults are what help allow authoritarians and dictators - especially those who are unpopular and/or act incredibly cruel & unkind - to remain in power. The earliest versions of these cults of personality in recorded history are imperial cults. The point of these cults is to have an emperor, king, or leader of a nation be worshipped as a demigod, deity, or someone who claims that a particular god speaks through them and wants them to control the lives of others.

Read full story
3 comments

An introduction to turning a blog into a book

For many people, writing a book can seem like an impossible task that barely anyone can accomplish. One of the biggest issues is the fact that making a book - when looked at as a whole - is a daunting task that can be filled with tons of issues & a huge risk of writer's block occurring during the process. However, there is one way to get around this: turning a pre-existing blog into a book! By following some easy steps, you can take posts from any kind of blog you might write (or are interested in writing) into a book. This helps to turn the intimidating action of writing a book into a more manageable task by allowing people to unintentionally create the content they need to make a book one blog post at a time!

Read full story

An introduction to the history of smart contracts

The idea of creating a digital contract called a smart contract that can allow people who do not fully trust each other to still be able to save a legally-binding document to a secure decentralized database has been something people have considered for a long time. In fact, the term smart contract was first coined by a computer programmer & cryptographer by the name of Nick Szabo back in the mid-90s.

Read full story

Medium launches its own community on Twitter alternative Mastodon

The online publishing and blogging platform Medium, a platform that was originally created by Twitter co-founder Evan Williams, announced on January twelfth that they are embracing the open source version of Twitter known as Mastodon by creating its own community with the platform to support Medium bloggers as well as their publications. According to Medium, they are going to launch me.dm, a Mastodon community that will offer moderation, decent infrastructure for the social media community, and a short domain name that will make it easier for those who regularly write on Medium to share their usernames.

Read full story

An Intro to shell corporations: The businesses that don't really exist

Shell corporations are interesting entities because many businesses are made to produce a good or service. Some anarchist/libertarian ideas like mutualism and distributism are built on having a nightwatchman state allow people to own property and do things in business as long as they actively use it for the residence that they occupy or to provide goods & services. That is one of the reasons why shell corporations are so controversial to many people. For those who do not know what a shell corporation is, it is basically a legal 'business' that really only exists on the pieces of paper they were filled on. They really do not provide any good or service & they generally have no office or employees.

Read full story
1 comments

The Cane as a Weapon: An American Martial Art for Those Who Like Umbrellas

In the year 1912, an American named Andrew Chase Cunningham created a book. This book described an interesting martial art that had the same name as the book: The Cane as a Weapon. This martial art is a concise system of self-defense all about fighting off attackers by using a walking stick or umbrella as a weapon. Cunningham was a civil engineer with the United States Navy throughout the later part of the nineteenth century and the early decades of the twentieth century, so he was not someone who knew nothing about martial arts or combat before he created his own.

Read full story

An Introduction To The Central Idea of Economics

Plenty of people do not understand economics or why economics is important. Well, according to a definition from the University of Buffalo, “Economics is the study of scarcity and its implications for the use of resources, production of goods and services, growth of production and welfare over time, and a great variety of other complex issues of vital concern to society.”

Read full story

Opinion: People are not jealous of wealth - they are angry at ill-gotten wealth and advantages!

People seem to have this weird narrative that people hate the rich for no reason other than jealousy. I am writing this story because it is ridiculous to say that. For many people, disdain of the wealthy has almost nothing to do with jealousy - it is more about how the rich are able to manipulate the system and get riches & benefits a lot of the time without having to do the hard work that a lot of other people living in this country & others do not get. Here are some of the legitimate reasons, people are angry at the rich:

Read full story
6 comments
Charlotte, NC

Charlotte dedicates new aviation museum to Captain Sully

There will be a new one hundred five thousand square foot museum will be named after Capt. C.B. "Sully" Sullenberger, a man who landed a Charlotte-bound US Airways Flight 1549 plane safely in the Hudson River back in 2009. The Charlotte Douglas International Airport is the one that decides how to manage the project site's development. This particular museum is going to be developed in two phases with the first phase of the museum scheduled to be open to the public by the end of 2023. This museum is supposed to be something that can not only create a place that acts as an educational resource for Charlotte, but as a form of economic growth for west Charlotte.

Read full story
1 comments

Farming Mushrooms On Cardboard!

Last time, I talked about how easy it is to grow dandelions in a garden or on a piece of land you want to easily grow a low-maintenance edible crop on. Now, I want to talk about another low-maintenance food that you can easily grow. There are plenty of environments you can grow it in, but you can easily grow it indoors if you do not have a lot of outdoor space or room to raise crops. Heck, you can even grow this particular kind of food without even having traditional soil to grow it on. This little article is here to teach you how to grow some delicious mushrooms: a kind of easily growable food you can even grow on a piece of cardboard!

Read full story

The Republic of Cospaia & Their Tobacco Economy/Agricultural Development

In one of the earlier articles from Mint Message where we wrote about anarchism and libertarianism, we talked about the Christian anarchist society built on a nightwatchman state without a monopoly on violence. If you are someone who needs a refresher, this anarchist society was a republic formed without a monopoly on violence back in the days when authoritarian theocrats controlling everyone's lives 'in the name of God' and kings running kingdoms with an iron fist were considered the order of the day. It was created and declared independent back in the year fourteen eighty-four and lasted for hundreds of years under the care of many Christian anarchists.

Read full story

Explaining How Our Channel Mint Message Purchased A Bot To Create Basic Meme Videos

With the help of someone from Fiverr with the username businessmark645 (who was really helpful and good with designing the scripts we needed for this project), we created a bot that could combine music and some royalty-free memes from the internet in order to produce some fun, short meme videos for YouTube (or whatever platform you want to be posting some video memes to). This little experiment of ours is not like the more malicious YouTube bots that are spamming others on YouTube or working to create scams to try to trick people out of their money: this is simply a fun project to see how someone can scrape the web to create something like a funny video compilation with the help of a bot to do this.

Read full story

Intro to the PNG picture format

There is a very common format for the creation of pictures on the internet that very few people think about in the long term. However, it is very important for people to be able to put pictures on the Web or keep them on the computer networks that we depend upon in the modern world. This format is known as PNG, which is an abbreviation for Portable Network Graphics. This is an image format that employs lossless data compression - which is a fancy way of saying it allows you to see pictures while making them take up fewer bytes and a lot fewer bits of data than most other picture formats would.

Read full story
Virginia State

Germanna Community College: A Good Community College In Virginia

There is a well-off community college that you can go to if you live around the state of Virginia. This community college was established as a two-year public institution back in nineteen seventy. It is named after Germanna - a German settlement in the United States that was founded by Lieutenant Governor Alexander Spotswood. The college is known as Germanna Community College and it is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools (SACS), allowing it to reward people with associate's degrees that are accepted everywhere as proof of proper education.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy