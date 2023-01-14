Use of blockchain technology for healthcare

Photo by Myriam Zilles on Unsplash

Blockchains are decentralized secure ledgers/databases that have a lot of uses. Most of the time, blockchain technology is only mentioned when talking about crypto, NFTs, and financial scams that people seem to forget that there are plenty of great ways to use this technology in different industries, including the healthcare industry. How does this help with healthcare? Well, people have secure medical records that help doctors diagnose their patients, but these records also contain confidential information that most would prefer to not have in the hands of just anyone. There have been cases where medical records were exposed or stolen by hackers such as an incident in 2020 that happened in the nation of Argentina where the government IDs and tax ID numbers of over one hundred fifteen thousand people were exposed.

The incident in Argentina inspired a company called ShelterZoom to develop a solution backed by blockchain technology to shield patients' medical data from cyber breaches. The company used blockchains to make a smart-document software-as-a-service system to help protect medical records while keeping them widely available to doctors on a decentralized network. ShelterZoom then partnered with a bunch of different private hospitals to give patients security over their medical records. It also allows people using the system to access their medical records faster than if they used more traditional physical methods as described by an executive from ShelterZoom:

“By moving record-keeping to a blockchain ecosystem, providers and patients can have access to medical records instantly, rather than waiting for paper records to be delivered or faxed.”