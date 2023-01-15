Medium launches its own community on Twitter alternative Mastodon

Photo by Rolf van Root on Unsplash

The online publishing and blogging platform Medium, a platform that was originally created by Twitter co-founder Evan Williams, announced on January twelfth that they are embracing the open source version of Twitter known as Mastodon by creating its own community with the platform to support Medium bloggers as well as their publications. According to Medium, they are going to launch me.dm, a Mastodon community that will offer moderation, decent infrastructure for the social media community, and a short domain name that will make it easier for those who regularly write on Medium to share their usernames.

Mastodon is a social media platform that launched six years ago, but most of the traction it has gained comes from the recent changes on Elon Musk's Twitter causing people to flee to an alternative. Mastodon has grown to 2.5 million monthly active users in recent days, which is a huge increase since the platform only had 300,000 in October 2022. Similar to plenty of web3 projects, Mastodon has the advantage of its decentralized nature compared to the more centralized Twitter. Instead of joining Mastodon as a single big social media platform, members join communities with their own sets of rules, moderation, and home timelines. This allows users to be part of various different communities, choose to join communities specific to their interests, and make it harder for communities to go down simply because the central servers of Mastodon itself have gone down.

“We think the mission of Medium — to deepen people’s understanding of the world by helping to share the best ideas and best information — transcends mediums,” says CEO of Medium Tony Stubblebine.