Farming Mushrooms On Cardboard!

Photo by Dorothea OLDANI on Unsplash

Last time, I talked about how easy it is to grow dandelions in a garden or on a piece of land you want to easily grow a low-maintenance edible crop on. Now, I want to talk about another low-maintenance food that you can easily grow. There are plenty of environments you can grow it in, but you can easily grow it indoors if you do not have a lot of outdoor space or room to raise crops. Heck, you can even grow this particular kind of food without even having traditional soil to grow it on. This little article is here to teach you how to grow some delicious mushrooms: a kind of easily growable food you can even grow on a piece of cardboard!

While mushrooms can grow on cardboard, you can also grow them on waste paper products or wood waste products like sawdust. Plenty of edible mushrooms like pink oyster, golden oyster, blue oyster, and lion's mane mushrooms. The only supplies that you need are the spores or stems for the mushrooms you want to grow, a large piece of cardboard (or bits of paper or wood waste), water, and a container.

If you want to start growing them in a really simple manner, all you have to do is put a piece of cardboard in a container and put some mushroom spawn/spores on said piece of cardboard. Lightly mist the cardboard every once and a while (I would recommend doing this at least twice a day) before putting the container in a dark space for the mushrooms to continue growing. This is one of the easiest ways to grow mushrooms without taking up too much space.

However, if you want some help with this process, there are kits with companies like North Spore and Amazon that can provide you with spores & materials to grow mushrooms. There is even a kit with oyster mushrooms you can get online that literally sends you a box to grow the mushrooms in!