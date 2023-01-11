The Republic of Cospaia & Their Tobacco Economy/Agricultural Development

Photo by Irewolede on Unsplash

In one of the earlier articles from Mint Message where we wrote about anarchism and libertarianism, we talked about the Christian anarchist society built on a nightwatchman state without a monopoly on violence. If you are someone who needs a refresher, this anarchist society was a republic formed without a monopoly on violence back in the days when authoritarian theocrats controlling everyone's lives 'in the name of God' and kings running kingdoms with an iron fist were considered the order of the day. It was created and declared independent back in the year fourteen eighty-four and lasted for hundreds of years under the care of many Christian anarchists.

The republic was able to have a stable functioning economy for two reasons. One of those reasons is something that was mentioned in an earlier article: the community practiced anarcho-distributism - a form of market anarchism similar to anarcho-mutualism where you can own property as long as you occupy it or use it to provide a good/service & you can start any business you want except for a sole proprietorship owned by a single person. Another thing that helped to keep the economy of the republic afloat is their ability to grow & sell tobacco products.

During the time that Cospaia was around, Cospaia was one of the only places to grow tobacco. According to the book Beyond modernization: the impact of endogenous rural development. by Jan Douwe van der Ploeg, the Catholic Church banned tobacco growth elsewhere, giving the republic a monopoly. The ways they grew tobacco eventually led to new developments in agriculture, showing how even a libertarian society can create innovation with a freer market. On top of that, tobacco can be used today for biofuel and pesticides, so hypothetically if Cospaia still existed today, they could still make money from tobacco without hurting people's lungs.