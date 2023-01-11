Explaining How Our Channel Mint Message Purchased A Bot To Create Basic Meme Videos

Photo by Bisakha Datta on Unsplash

With the help of someone from Fiverr with the username businessmark645 (who was really helpful and good with designing the scripts we needed for this project), we created a bot that could combine music and some royalty-free memes from the internet in order to produce some fun, short meme videos for YouTube (or whatever platform you want to be posting some video memes to). This little experiment of ours is not like the more malicious YouTube bots that are spamming others on YouTube or working to create scams to try to trick people out of their money: this is simply a fun project to see how someone can scrape the web to create something like a funny video compilation with the help of a bot to do this.

This particular bot was created using the Python programming language - an open-source, general-purpose programming language & one of the most popular programming languages on the planet - and several libraries working under this particular programming language. It also uses a web driver (an open-source collection of APIs and programs that are used with web browsers in order to test web applications and allow bots to work by pretending to be human users) to help it visit the websites it has to get the video memes from.

With the bot, we were able to get memes from the website Pexels by giving the bot the URL 'https://www.pexels.com/search/videos/meme/?size=large'. Then, we would tell the bot to collect 3 videos and to use three of the songs it mentioned, and then we had three funny video memes that were non-copyrighted and fun to put into a video meme compilation for others to see. If anyone is interested in getting a bot to help you create some fun video memes, check out businessmark645 and see if he - or someone else on Fiverr - can provide you with what you need to create a basic Python bot that will make you fun memes!