Intro to the PNG picture format

There is a very common format for the creation of pictures on the internet that very few people think about in the long term. However, it is very important for people to be able to put pictures on the Web or keep them on the computer networks that we depend upon in the modern world. This format is known as PNG, which is an abbreviation for Portable Network Graphics. This is an image format that employs lossless data compression - which is a fancy way of saying it allows you to see pictures while making them take up fewer bytes and a lot fewer bits of data than most other picture formats would.

PNG images are able to support various types of images, including palette-based, grayscale, and RGB pictures. However, the PNG format does not support CMYK color spaces. The filename extension of the PNG file format is .png, so if you see that at the end of any filename, you know this file is a png image that requires the right kind of software to view. PNG has been given the type codes PNG and PNGF. The PNG format has also been assigned the MIME media type called image/png.

This particular file format is an open format, so it can be used and maintained by pretty much anyone who wants to utilize it. A full specification of PNG was released on October 1st, 1996 and after that, it became available to the public. PNG is pretty useful, though it only supports still images, not animation.