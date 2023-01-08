An Introduction and Brief History of Denmark Technical College in South Carolina

Photo by Nathan Dumlao on Unsplash

There is a good community college in the state of South Carolina that is known as Demark Technical College. Despite the name, this particular college is not named after the European nation and has pretty much no relation to it. It is, instead, named after Denmark city - a town with a population of three thousand, one hundred eighty-six people living in it as of the year twenty-twenty. The main website of the college is http://www.denmarktech.edu/ and the main location for the community college is, well, Denmark, SC.

This particular technical college was established back in 1947 and began operating back on March first of nineteen forty-eight. When it was created, the college was mandated to educate the black citizens of the area in various trades. Back in 1979, the institution was an accredited community college that got said accreditation from the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools, making it a community college with accreditation that would be recognized around the country.

Nowadays, the primary servicing area for the community college is the South Carolina counties of Bamberg, Barnwell, and Allendale. However, the college does have a legislated mandate to serve students throughout the state so it is not just people from these counties that can get an education at this community college. The founding principal of this college was Lorry H. "Broad River" Dawkins and the college originally offered courses in a lot of trades, including cooking, carpentry, painting, plumbing, masonry, electrical sciences, auto mechanics, shoe repair, air-conditioning, business, cosmetology, seamstressing, and more!