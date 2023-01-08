Ottonomy has created a new package dispenser robot

Photo by Claudio Schwarz on Unsplash

There are plenty of new technologies that are being produced to help make things easier for people and now, Ottonomy - a company that previously raised three point three million United States Dollars - has debuted a new model of robot they have developed. The robot they created is called Yeti and this particular robot is being added to the army of delivery robots that can make it easy to deliver packages to people in urban areas.

The Yeti is also very different from the other delivery robots that were developed by Ottonomy in the past because it was created with a special auto-dispense mechanism that helps with the delivery of packages. With this mechanism, this robot has no need for a person to be present to receive the package. Ottonomy calls the robot “the first fully autonomous unattended delivery robot on the market.” When the robot is getting close to meeting its destination, the robot can drop the contents of the package onto the doorstep of the recipient or transfer the package into a compatible locker in order to keep the item safe until the human recipient is there to pick it up.

Yeti might be used with a variety of programs that Ottonomy is going to have running in cities across the world including a program in Pittsburgh, one in Cincinnati, one in Oslo, and another in the Spanish city of Madrid. There are also rumors that Ottonomy is planning to expand into the United States with a partnership with the company Verizon.