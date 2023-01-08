Explaining What 'Politics' Are...

Bust of Aristotle Photo by Wikimedia

People seem to talk about everything being political and talk a lot about politics without even understanding what they are. For the record, though, there is some truth to saying that everything is political. While maybe not literally everything involves politics, technically politics are a part of our day-to-day interactions as human beings and even the interactions of non-humans. The term politics comes from the Greek word 'politiká' which literally translates to 'affairs of the cities' and was generally accepted to mean a set of activities that are associated with making decisions in groups. By this definition, politics basically meant any choices people made about interacting with each other, dividing resources, and resolving conflicts within said group. So, anytime you interact with family members or other human beings, this can be seen as a form of politics. By this original definition, the only way to really avoid politics is to go into the forest & become a hermit who does not spend time with anyone else.

The Greeks were not the only ones who had this basic description of what politics are. According to American political scientist Harold Lasswell, politics are basically "who gets what, when, how" with the book he wrote literally being titled Politics: who gets what, when how. With this, everything from the tribes of the prehistoric era trying to figure out how to divvy up resources to modern states and communities trying to decide how property, interactions, & other parts of society should be handled counts as politics.

While most people are sick of constant arguing in politics and political posturing, we need to understand why people have these arguments in the first place: because part of being in society includes having to be with people who have vastly different beliefs & ideologies and trying to figure out how to interact with others whether it be on a micro-level (family, neighbors, local) or macro-level (larger community, nation-state, global).