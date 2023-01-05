China launches national digital asset exchange

Mint Message

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ahA8i_0k4U1lRD00
Photo byLing TangonUnsplash

The Chinese government has decided that it is going to launch a state-sanctioned trading platform for digital assets on New Year's day. This happened after four Chinese giants ( Tencent, Ant, Baidu, and JD) decided they should all self-impose a ban on the secondary trading of digital collectibles sometime around the halfway point of twenty twenty-two. This new trading platform currently only has a live signup process, so many will have to wait and see what kind of intellectual property that is to be supported by this particular platform. The platform's current innovative working organization is made up of several museums, tourist organizations, and copyright holders.

The platform is known as the China Digital Assets Trading Platform. It was jointly created by various different groups including the China Technology Exchange, the Cultural Relics Exchange, and the Copyright Service Centre. All of this was done with the aim to standardize the trading of digital assets while dampening all the speculation that surrounds them. Another reason that this particular trading platform was created was that the Chinese government decided to recognize that digital assets may be an important part of the development of the metaverse & a new form of the digital economy.

With NFT hype and hype for digital assets, some forget that an important part of these platforms is for the business-to-business use cases where you can have enhanced security for the protection of intellectual property. Outside of China, the patent offices of Poland and Italy joined the EUIPO blockchain, a blockchain that helps to protect trademarks & design filings.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# china# europe# technology# blockchain# trademark

Comments / 0

Published by

A person working in cybersecurity and living in the United States who loves to write about topics like U.S. history, technology news, and a bit of philosophy.

Wingate, NC
4K followers

More from Mint Message

Intro to the PNG picture format

There is a very common format for the creation of pictures on the internet that very few people think about in the long term. However, it is very important for people to be able to put pictures on the Web or keep them on the computer networks that we depend upon in the modern world. This format is known as PNG, which is an abbreviation for Portable Network Graphics. This is an image format that employs lossless data compression - which is a fancy way of saying it allows you to see pictures while making them take up fewer bytes and a lot fewer bits of data than most other picture formats would.

Read full story
Virginia State

Germanna Community College: A Good Community College In Virginia

There is a well-off community college that you can go to if you live around the state of Virginia. This community college was established as a two-year public institution back in nineteen seventy. It is named after Germanna - a German settlement in the United States that was founded by Lieutenant Governor Alexander Spotswood. The college is known as Germanna Community College and it is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools (SACS), allowing it to reward people with associate's degrees that are accepted everywhere as proof of proper education.

Read full story
1 comments
Fort Worth, TX

Spy for Cuba, Ana Montes released after 20 years of prison

Ana Montes is an American citizen convicted of spying for Cuba during the Cold War. This year, Montes was released from the federal prison she was in. The spy was put in Fort Worth, Texas, but now she has done her time. The government of Cuba recruited Montes for their spying operations back in the nineteen eighties. At the time, Ana was employed by the Pentagon's Defense Intelligence Agency and worked there as an analyst from nineteen eighty-five to two thousand one. Eventually, Montes was promoted to the position of Cuba analyst for the Defense Intelligence Agency, giving her a high position in the United States government. In response to the September eleventh, two thousand one terror attacks, Montes and others who had high ranks in the Pentagon were given access to plans for United States attacks against the Taliban in the nation of Afghanistan.

Read full story
1 comments
California State

More than 110,000 in California Are Without Power due to cyclones

Currently, the state of California is currently bracing for what is being called a "parade of cyclones" by forecasters. Because of torrential downpours and high winds, more than one hundred ten thousand people are dealing with a loss of power. Two "major episodes" of heavy rain and mountain snow are expected to hit parts of California in rapid succession on Monday and Tuesday as multiple cyclones are barreling toward the state.

Read full story
1 comments
Denmark, SC

An Introduction and Brief History of Denmark Technical College in South Carolina

There is a good community college in the state of South Carolina that is known as Demark Technical College. Despite the name, this particular college is not named after the European nation and has pretty much no relation to it. It is, instead, named after Denmark city - a town with a population of three thousand, one hundred eighty-six people living in it as of the year twenty-twenty. The main website of the college is http://www.denmarktech.edu/ and the main location for the community college is, well, Denmark, SC.

Read full story

Ottonomy has created a new package dispenser robot

There are plenty of new technologies that are being produced to help make things easier for people and now, Ottonomy - a company that previously raised three point three million United States Dollars - has debuted a new model of robot they have developed. The robot they created is called Yeti and this particular robot is being added to the army of delivery robots that can make it easy to deliver packages to people in urban areas.

Read full story
1 comments

Explaining What 'Politics' Are...

People seem to talk about everything being political and talk a lot about politics without even understanding what they are. For the record, though, there is some truth to saying that everything is political. While maybe not literally everything involves politics, technically politics are a part of our day-to-day interactions as human beings and even the interactions of non-humans. The term politics comes from the Greek word 'politiká' which literally translates to 'affairs of the cities' and was generally accepted to mean a set of activities that are associated with making decisions in groups. By this definition, politics basically meant any choices people made about interacting with each other, dividing resources, and resolving conflicts within said group. So, anytime you interact with family members or other human beings, this can be seen as a form of politics. By this original definition, the only way to really avoid politics is to go into the forest & become a hermit who does not spend time with anyone else.

Read full story
3 comments

YouTube Shorts Length and Using The Feature For A YouTube Channel

YouTube shorts is an exciting feature that can help many YouTube channels. It also helps those who want to make shorter video content display that short content to a large audience. When it comes to YouTube shorts, you can upload videos between fifteen and sixty seconds in length, meaning your video shorts can be a quick fifteen-second thing or a whole minute without going over the limit. If the short is between fifteen and sixty seconds, you can use stock audio or original, non-copyrighted audio. However, those limited to fifteen seconds are allowed to use YouTube music, but they can't be any longer than that.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Coinbase settles with New York state regulator for $100 Million US Dollars

The crypto exchange Coinbase was able to reach a one hundred million dollar settlement with the New York Department of Financial Services. This settlement happened, according to the department, due to "historical" shortcomings in anti-money laundering and know-your-customer standards for this particular exchange. Fifty million of those dollars go towards a fine for these shortcomings while the other fifty million dollars are supposed to go towards strengthening the internal compliance programs of the company and a new method for Coinbase to thoroughly vet any new customers who start to use the crypto exchange. After this, the shares for Coinbase spiked twelve percent. Coinbase was able to receive this benefit since it is the only publicly traded cryptocurrency exchange in the United States.

Read full story
2 comments

Pearl: An Interesting Web3 TikTok and Instagram Alternative

Bankless and other web3 news websites have been talking about DeSo (which is short for Decentralized Social) which was once known as BitClout when it launched back in 2019, but it changed its name to what it is today. This decentralized, blockchain-based social media platform supports a bunch of different web3 social media apps that act as alternatives to their mainstream equivalents and allow anyone to use them who has a Google account, a Metamask account, or anyone who decides to create a DeSo account with their email. DeSo released an alternative to Twitter & other short message blogging platforms known as Diamond.

Read full story
Sumiton, AL

Bevill State Community College

I have spent time typing about community colleges in some of the other states in the United States since I see them as a viable and affordable way to get a higher education. I wrote about one in Louisiana, one in the state of Florida, and one in the Piedmont region of North Carolina. Now, I am writing about a community college that is available to certain people living in the state of Alabama which is currently called Bevill State Community College.

Read full story
Charlotte, NC

3 dead and 2 hurt after scaffolding collapse in Charlotte

A terrible accident happened today in the city of Charlotte, NC. Three people were killed and two others were injured after a scaffolding collapsed at a construction site in Charlotte. Here are some tweets from Charlotte Fire Rescue: “Currently Charlotte Fire is securing the area... A family reunification area has been established,”. The two injured people were moved to Atrium Health Carolina Medical Center. According to a spokesperson from Mecklenburg County Emergency Medical Services Agency, the two were only suffering from minor injuries. Right now, the cause of the collapse is still under investigation and it is unclear what caused this to occur. All construction work at the site of the accident has come to a halt while the incident as a whole is being investigated.

Read full story
1 comments

An Introduction to Some of the First Drones In Recorded History

Drones are interesting devices that have really grown in popularity in our modern day and age. For those who have been living under a rock, a drone is a form of unmanned aircraft or ship that has the ability to travel autonomously without human control or with human control beyond the line of sight of the person operating the craft. A lot of people only see drones as modern technological devices that did not really exist at all until around the twenty-first century. However, drones have been around far longer than most people probably assume with some of the first drones being around back in the nineteenth century.

Read full story

Benedict XVI dies at 95

Benedict XVI was the first pope to resign in six hundred years. Now, the man has died at the age of ninety-five. Pope Benedict stunned most of the Catholic world on February eleventh, 2013 when he announced in soft-spoken Latin that he no longer had the strength to run the Catholic Church and would resign. This decision paved the way for the conclave of the Vatican to elect Pope Francis as the successor to Pope Benedict. The two popes then lived side-by-side in the Vatican gardens, which was an unprecedented arrangement and set the stage for future popes to potentially do the same. Now, the current pope will go to celebrate Benedict's funeral Mass on Thursday which will be the first time in the modern history of the Catholic church that a currently sitting pope will go to eulogize a retired one.

Read full story
1 comments

Publishing On Apple Books From An Apple Device

Earlier, I wrote an article that was about introducing people to the concept of self-publishing their books and an article about the history of the Apple Books platform. Now, I am probably going to tell people about the basic process that you can go through in order to publish any book you personally created without having to go through a traditional publisher. In order to get some very in-depth information on how the process works to become an Apple Books author, you can go to the following URL: https://authors.apple.com/. However, this story should be able to give you a basic enough guide to publishing stuff to Apple Books without too much issue.

Read full story
Matthews, NC

Pizza Peel in Matthews will close

There is a restaurant in Matthews, NC known as The Pizza Peel & Tap Room. However, anyone who wants that kind of pizza might have to head to another place in Matthews or go up to Charlotte after the New Year. Why? Because The Pizza Peel is closing down. In fact, the restaurant will close on December thirty-first to make room for a new location for a cafe called The Flying Biscuit Cafe should be ready for business around early twenty twenty-three. This cafe is one of many locations in North Carolina for the Flying Biscuit, including a location at the Park Road Shopping Center and the Stonecrest location in Ballantyne. The Pizza Peel is also a restaurant with multiple locations, so there are Pizza Peel locations that will stay open in Plaza Midwood and Cotswold.

Read full story
1 comments

A Brief History of Apple Books

Apple Books is an e-book reading and store app that was created by the tech giant Apple a little more than a decade ago. It was originally announced back in 2010. Originally, the application was known as iBooks and it was modified to run on devices running iOS 4. At the time, Apple Books received criticism for its slow performance on devices such as the iPhone 3GS and the iPod Touch. However, by July 19th, there was an update from Apple that provided some improvements to the iBooks application that helped to make it easier and faster for Apple users to utilize for reading their e-books.

Read full story

An Intro to Self-Publishing

Self-publishing is currently a new and exciting way for people around the globe to be able to put their written work out there for everyone to see. This article is a basic introduction to self-publishing. It allows anyone who is curious about self-publishing to have an idea of how the process works. Plus, if you are a person who wants to become an author anytime soon, consider this a basic how-to for how you can put your novel, short guidebook, or work of non-fiction out there for your future audience to enjoy!

Read full story

Making Videos With Your Drone For Passive Income and Business

Drones are a great technology that is used by a lot of people for both fun and for business reasons. At the end of 2021, there were more than five hundred twenty-six thousand recreational drones and there are about three hundred thirty-four thousand commercial drones that were registered with the Federal Aviation Administration. Basically, there are plenty of people playing with drones and many people who are using drones for business or to create some kind of income. This particular story is for anyone who has a drone that might be interested in the later: using the drone to bring in extra income or turn the fun you have with your drone into a living so you can do what you enjoy while being able to potentially sustain yourself.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy