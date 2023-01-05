China launches national digital asset exchange

Photo by Ling Tang on Unsplash

The Chinese government has decided that it is going to launch a state-sanctioned trading platform for digital assets on New Year's day. This happened after four Chinese giants ( Tencent, Ant, Baidu, and JD) decided they should all self-impose a ban on the secondary trading of digital collectibles sometime around the halfway point of twenty twenty-two. This new trading platform currently only has a live signup process, so many will have to wait and see what kind of intellectual property that is to be supported by this particular platform. The platform's current innovative working organization is made up of several museums, tourist organizations, and copyright holders.

The platform is known as the China Digital Assets Trading Platform. It was jointly created by various different groups including the China Technology Exchange, the Cultural Relics Exchange, and the Copyright Service Centre. All of this was done with the aim to standardize the trading of digital assets while dampening all the speculation that surrounds them. Another reason that this particular trading platform was created was that the Chinese government decided to recognize that digital assets may be an important part of the development of the metaverse & a new form of the digital economy.