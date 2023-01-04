Photo by Jimmy T on Unsplash

I have spent time typing about community colleges in some of the other states in the United States since I see them as a viable and affordable way to get a higher education. I wrote about one in Louisiana, one in the state of Florida, and one in the Piedmont region of North Carolina. Now, I am writing about a community college that is available to certain people living in the state of Alabama which is currently called Bevill State Community College.

The college is a two-year public institution that - unlike a lot of similar community colleges - has some campus housing and a current student population of three thousand three hundred seventy-one people that are willing to learn. Going their can get you certifications that can help you with a career, but you can also go to pursue an Associate's degree. The classes are not that big since the community college has a student-to-faculty ratio of twelve students for every professor teaching at the facility.

Bevill State Community College has for campuses and one center one in Sumiton, one in Fayette, a campus in Hamilton, and a facility in Jasper. This college has been accredited by the Commission on Colleges of the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools ( or the SACS for short) since the year 1994, so any degree or certificate that you get here is going to be recognized by pretty much everyone. Their current mascot is the Bears and there are various different sports offered at different campuses.