3 dead and 2 hurt after scaffolding collapse in Charlotte

Photo by Ricardo Gomez Angel on Unsplash

A terrible accident happened today in the city of Charlotte, NC. Three people were killed and two others were injured after a scaffolding collapsed at a construction site in Charlotte. Here are some tweets from Charlotte Fire Rescue: “Currently Charlotte Fire is securing the area... A family reunification area has been established,”. The two injured people were moved to Atrium Health Carolina Medical Center. According to a spokesperson from Mecklenburg County Emergency Medical Services Agency, the two were only suffering from minor injuries. Right now, the cause of the collapse is still under investigation and it is unclear what caused this to occur. All construction work at the site of the accident has come to a halt while the incident as a whole is being investigated.

All of this was probably a scary experience for the construction workers involved since they fell about seventy feet either to their deaths or to injuries that put them in the hospital. The Queen City News of Charlotte reported that the construction site where this particular accident & these deaths happened was a luxury senior living community. However, the Houston-based developer behind the project named Bridgewood Property Company said the accident happened at a neighboring address to the development of the senior living center. Part of the investigation will include having the site be looked at by OSHA or the Occupational Safety and Health Administration. That way, people will be able to know if this particular tragedy was caused by workplace negligence or some other issue...