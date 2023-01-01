An Introduction to Some of the First Drones In Recorded History

Photo by Alessio Soggetti on Unsplash

Drones are interesting devices that have really grown in popularity in our modern day and age. For those who have been living under a rock, a drone is a form of unmanned aircraft or ship that has the ability to travel autonomously without human control or with human control beyond the line of sight of the person operating the craft. A lot of people only see drones as modern technological devices that did not really exist at all until around the twenty-first century. However, drones have been around far longer than most people probably assume with some of the first drones being around back in the nineteenth century.

The earliest recorded usage of a drone for combat occurred all the way back in July of eighteen forty-nine. This particular drone served as a balloon carrier: a ship that is equipped with a balloon that is usually tied to the ship by a rope or cable. The drones were developed by the Austria-Hungarian army when it was working to attack the city of Venice. Around two hundred of these remote drones were created and each of them was designed to carry bombs that were up to thirty pounds in weight. The plan was to have these balloon drones carry bombs with timed fuses to blow up targets remotely in the city of Venice.

Most of these drones were launched from land, but some of them were launched from a ship called the SMS Vulcano. At least one of these bombs hit the city, but most balloons missed their target due to changes in wind conditions after launch.