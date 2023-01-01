Benedict XVI dies at 95

Photo by Nacho Arteaga on Unsplash

Benedict XVI was the first pope to resign in six hundred years. Now, the man has died at the age of ninety-five. Pope Benedict stunned most of the Catholic world on February eleventh, 2013 when he announced in soft-spoken Latin that he no longer had the strength to run the Catholic Church and would resign. This decision paved the way for the conclave of the Vatican to elect Pope Francis as the successor to Pope Benedict. The two popes then lived side-by-side in the Vatican gardens, which was an unprecedented arrangement and set the stage for future popes to potentially do the same. Now, the current pope will go to celebrate Benedict's funeral Mass on Thursday which will be the first time in the modern history of the Catholic church that a currently sitting pope will go to eulogize a retired one.

A statement from Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni on Saturday morning was released, stating that: “With sorrow I inform you that Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI died today at 9:34 in the Mater Ecclesia Monastery in the Vatican.”. Benedict's body will be on public display in St. Peter's Basilica starting on Monday so that the Catholic faithful can be able to pay respects to the old ex-Pope. Benedict can be seen as a somewhat controversial figure. He relaxed restrictions on celebrating the old Latin Mass, but also launch a crackdown on American nuns, insisting that the Catholic Church needed to stay true to its doctrine and traditions in the face of a changing world.