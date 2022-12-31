Publishing On Apple Books From An Apple Device

Photo by Kimberly Farmer on Unsplash

Earlier, I wrote an article that was about introducing people to the concept of self-publishing their books and an article about the history of the Apple Books platform. Now, I am probably going to tell people about the basic process that you can go through in order to publish any book you personally created without having to go through a traditional publisher. In order to get some very in-depth information on how the process works to become an Apple Books author, you can go to the following URL: https://authors.apple.com/. However, this story should be able to give you a basic enough guide to publishing stuff to Apple Books without too much issue.

One way to easily publish something to Apple Books is to get an Apple device like an iPad, iPhone, or a Mac PC. After you get such a device, you need to give yourself an Apple ID and create an iTunes Connect account using said Apple ID. After that, you need to make sure you have a program that usually comes standard on most Apple devices - an apple known as Pages. With Pages, you are able to create a document or open a document you have already created on this Apple-based document editor.

When you are done typing up the book you want to publish and think it is good enough for publishing, tap the '...' icon on the Pages app before tapping the 'Publish to Apple Books' option if you are using an iPhone or iPad. If you are on a Mac, you can choose 'File > Publish to Apple Books'. Then, follow the prompts provided to sign in to iTunes Connect and choose the Apple ID as well as the name that you want to publish the book under. After that, you will have your book successfully published by Apple Books in a very simple process!