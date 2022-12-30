Pizza Peel in Matthews will close

Photo by Ivan Torres on Unsplash

There is a restaurant in Matthews, NC known as The Pizza Peel & Tap Room. However, anyone who wants that kind of pizza might have to head to another place in Matthews or go up to Charlotte after the New Year. Why? Because The Pizza Peel is closing down. In fact, the restaurant will close on December thirty-first to make room for a new location for a cafe called The Flying Biscuit Cafe should be ready for business around early twenty twenty-three. This cafe is one of many locations in North Carolina for the Flying Biscuit, including a location at the Park Road Shopping Center and the Stonecrest location in Ballantyne. The Pizza Peel is also a restaurant with multiple locations, so there are Pizza Peel locations that will stay open in Plaza Midwood and Cotswold.

As you would expect, the Flying Biscuit is going to offer some very different options than what The Pizza Peel provides for its customers. The Flying Biscuit is a restaurant that will offer options like all-day breakfast. You will be able to get waffles, pancakes, omelets, and more traditional breakfast foods. On top of that, The Flying Biscuit will offer vegetarian and vegan options, so you will be able to eat there even with dietary restrictions. Lunch options will be available, including burgers & salads & sandwiches.

The Owner of the other two locations of the Flying Biscuit and this future location, Will Bigham, had this to say to the Charlotte Observer: "As the owner and operator of the other two locations in Charlotte, I believe that this concept will be a better fit for the Matthews community. The flip will help offer a better quality of life for our teammates and put more money into their pockets.”