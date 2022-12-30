A Brief History of Apple Books

Photo by Laurenz Heymann on Unsplash

Apple Books is an e-book reading and store app that was created by the tech giant Apple a little more than a decade ago. It was originally announced back in 2010. Originally, the application was known as iBooks and it was modified to run on devices running iOS 4. At the time, Apple Books received criticism for its slow performance on devices such as the iPhone 3GS and the iPod Touch. However, by July 19th, there was an update from Apple that provided some improvements to the iBooks application that helped to make it easier and faster for Apple users to utilize for reading their e-books.

Back in November 2012, Apple was granted a patent that was called "Display screen or portion thereof with animated graphical user interface". This patent was for a particular type of page-turning animation that would be used for iBooks. By 2012, iBooks expanded itself to the point that the application became available across many countries on multiple continents, including Australia, Austria, Belgium, Argentine, Bolivia, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Czech Republic, Denmark, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Guatemala, Honduras, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Mexico, Netherlands, United States, United Kingdom, Sweden, Switzerland, Venezuela, and more.

Later, Apple renamed the app from iBooks to Apple Books, the name that the application still has to this day. Apple Books supports two formats for the books that you can read: EPUB and PDF. EPUB is the most common format that can be read on any iOS device such as iPad, iPhone, and iPod Touch.