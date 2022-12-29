An Intro to Self-Publishing

Photo by Studio Media on Unsplash

Self-publishing is currently a new and exciting way for people around the globe to be able to put their written work out there for everyone to see. This article is a basic introduction to self-publishing. It allows anyone who is curious about self-publishing to have an idea of how the process works. Plus, if you are a person who wants to become an author anytime soon, consider this a basic how-to for how you can put your novel, short guidebook, or work of non-fiction out there for your future audience to enjoy!

So, what is self-publishing? Well, according to the website Thinkific, self-publishing can be defined as "the act of publishing a work of art— especially books — as the author or artist without the help of publishing companies like Penguin/RandomHouse, Harper Collins, etc.". When it comes to self-publishing a book, the process allows the author of said book to manage the entire publishing process almost entirely by themselves, including things like editing, designing, and formatting the book without the involvement of a traditional publishing company. While self-publishing is usually used to describe publishing books online, you can also publish other forms of art such as music and paintings - so while this article is an introduction to self-publishing books, it is good to know that self-publishing is not limited to books alone.

There are a variety of platforms that you can self-publish on that will allow you to potentially reach a larger audience without needing to spend as much on marketing as traditional publishing, including popular self-publishing platforms like: