Making Videos With Your Drone For Passive Income and Business

Photo by JESHOOTS.com/Pexels

Drones are a great technology that is used by a lot of people for both fun and for business reasons. At the end of 2021, there were more than five hundred twenty-six thousand recreational drones and there are about three hundred thirty-four thousand commercial drones that were registered with the Federal Aviation Administration. Basically, there are plenty of people playing with drones and many people who are using drones for business or to create some kind of income. This particular story is for anyone who has a drone that might be interested in the later: using the drone to bring in extra income or turn the fun you have with your drone into a living so you can do what you enjoy while being able to potentially sustain yourself.

One method of earning money with drones is through filmmaking. If you want to make some fun videos, you can try to make entertaining videos with your drone and enter them in drone festivals to potentially win some great prizes. One example of this kind of festival is the Boston Drone Film Festival which offers winners backpacks full of gear, seven day grand prize trips, and other good prizes. You can also potentially win cash prizes and get some tips if you sign up for AirVuz, a website that is described as YouTube for done artists. You can also create a YouTube channel with the chance to potentially get the channel with drone videos monetized as the channel gets more popular. Finally, you can create drone photos and videos and sells some of these videos on the following stock photo/video websites: