Governor Considers calling recent cold "the Blizzard of '22"

Photo by Josh Hild/Pexels

Today, many road and utility crews around places like Buffalo, NY are facing a variety of daunting tasks that were caused by all of the cold weather that happened this weekend. The blizzard and bomb cyclone that hit the United States was the worst in forty-five years and buried many people in the snow while stranding a bunch of motorists in their cars. Many people have also died due to this blizzard that first formed on Friday and hammered a lot of the continental U.S., including the east coast & many parts of western New York.

The bumbling cold was intense and Governor Kathy Hochul believes that this particular storm could go down in the history of the United States as "the Blizzard of '22". The governor also called this particular blizzard an "epic, once-in-a-lifetime" weather disaster that was way more dangerous than the crippling 1977 blizzard hitting New York that killed 30 people, something that Reuters ranks as probably the second most hazardous winter event to hit New York.

Many snow plows, tow trucks, ambulances, and other emergency vehicles were dispatched to try to help people in New York and other parts of the nation on Saturday and Sunday. However, plenty of these vehicles ended up getting stuck in the snow, leading to a situation where many of those who were sent to be rescued ended up needing others to rescue them! Fifteen thousand homes in New York's Erie County also remain without power even though many homes have had their electricity restored.