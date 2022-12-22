Oldest Charlotte, NC Restaurant Is For Sale

Photo by Andrew Neel/Pexels

The oldest restaurant in Charlotte, NC was Green's Lunch, which is an iconic hotdog joint that has been a staple of Uptown Charlotte for years. In fact, this particular restaurant is almost close to one hundred years old, but now the current owners of the restaurant have decided to sell the building. Thus, the fate of Green's Lunch is currently unknown. One of the current owners Joanna Sikiotis says that the fate of the restaurant is "up in the air right now", so it is to be seen if the restaurant will close immediately if the property sells or if the owners will wait until the deal is finalized for Green's Lunch to close its doors.

Green's Lunch opened back in the year nineteen twenty-six and the Sikiotis family has run it since the year nineteen seventy-five. The restaurant regularly fills up with a bunch of people looking for a quick bite to eat. Many people from construction workers to bankers would come in. This restaurant has lasted for a pretty long time even as Charlotte continues to grow as a city and even at a time when a whole bunch of old restaurants in Charlotte have already closed down. Zack's Hamburgers, Price’s Chicken Coop, Mr. K’s, and Bill Spoon’s are all historic restaurants that have a history in Charlotte, but all of them have closed down.

Sands Investment Group listed the building at 309 W. 4th St. for $3 million last year and mentioned how the restaurant is in a prime location and is “one of the most desirable development opportunities in all of Charlotte.”