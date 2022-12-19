Assassin's Creed Jade Playtest Footage Leaks Online

Photo by Evelyn Bogh/Pexels

Ubisoft announced that the Assassin's Creed series would be going to China with the new game Assassin's Creed Codename Jade. The game is supposed to be kept under wraps, but test footage of this particular game has been posted to YouTube. Said video reveals a mix of stealth and combat within the gameplay of the early model of the game. The gameplay for this particular game looks somewhat similar to one of the previous Assassin's Creed games that Ubisoft developed: Assassin's Creed Odyssey. There are some damage numbers as well as snazzy suped-up "Ultimate" power moves that can be built up through some kind of gameplay loop.

In the footage, one can see that some new locations are being added in the game that are pretty iconic to the real-life history of China like Yangzhou City and the Great Wall of China. The main theme music being displayed in this YouTube video is another version of the Assassins' Creed series' iconic Ezio's family theme. Even if all of this, this is still only some kind of pre-alpha build of the game (heck, the name 'Jade' has the word Codename put in front of it because even that name for the game is something that could be changed during later development), but this can help to give players some idea of what they can expect from this particular game in the future.

The game is something that will be released on mobile, but said game should have all of the gameplay that would be expected from a big release and should have a release date announced at least sometime next year.