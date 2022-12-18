The People's Library and Occupy Wall Street

Photo by Wikimedia

During the Occupy Wall Street movement back in 2011, there was a library that was founded to provide information to anyone who wanted to read new material related to their attempt at revolution. The library was known as The People's Library, but it was also known as Fort Patti or the Occupy Wall Street Library (or OWS Library for short). The library was first created when during the Occupy Wall Street protests, people found a cardboard box filled with a bunch of books that were left at Zuccotti Park by a library science student who went to New York University.

Overtime, volunteers worked together to help develop the library and more books would come to the library from people donating their unused literature. The books came from a bunch of different sources from regular readers to private citizens and authors to corporations. The library even provided volunteer opportunities to the local homeless population in New York. The library grew to a pretty decent size with 9,500 books being cataloged by LibraryThing: a social cataloging web application that shares information on different book catalogs. According to American Libraries, the library included a bunch of different books about various different beliefs & philosophies, with the OWS Library including "holy books of every faith, books reflecting the entire political spectrum, and works for all ages on a huge range of topics."

Unfortunately, many of these books were destroyed when Zuccotti Park was cleared on November 15th, 2011. However, on April 2013, the Government of New York City was ordered to pay $366,700 for destroying these books saying it violated the First, Fourth, and Fourteenth Amendment rights of protestors.