An Introduction to Geoanarchism: Another Form of American Libertarianism

Mint Message

· Geoanarchism is an extension of the libertarian philosophy called geoism (or Georgism if you want to go with the longer name) but implemented without a monopoly on violence and a mostly participatory society. For a basic definition, geoism is an economic ideology and a doctrine holding that humans own what is created by them, but that those things found in nature, such as land, belong to no one person but instead belong equally to all mankind. While geoism allows you to be able to own property, it proposes the idea of having a single tax on land instead of regularly taxing income and labor. Geoism was created by Henry George, an American economist. Geoanarchism - also known as Anarcho-Georgism - has been described by anarcho-mutualist Kevin Carson in his article 'The Mechanics of Anarcho-Georgism'.

The finer deals of his ideas were described in the various books he wrote like Progress and Poverty, Social Problems, Protection or Free Trade, The Condition of Labor, Rerun Novarum, and The Science of Political Economy. Geoism has been used in various economies and land reforms around the world and while the ideology talks about a tax on land, it is supported by some libertarian societies & think tanks in different parts of the world such as the Lincoln Institute of Land Policy in Cambridge, Massachusetts and the Henry George Foundation in the United Kingdom. The flag you see below is a potential official flag for geoanarchism with a darkish green/black color scheme with an emblem that combines the symbols 🜨 & Ⓐ.

While invented by an American, there are some non-American libertarians that also endorsed geoanarchism as their ideology of choice. French individualist anarchist Émile Armand and Spanish libertarian Miguel Giménez Igualada both endorsed geoanarchist economic positions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0navOx_0jjWEL8q00
Photo byWikimedia

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# history# libertarianism# anarchism# United States# economics

Comments / 0

Published by

A person working in cybersecurity and living in the United States who loves to write about topics like U.S. history, technology news, and a bit of philosophy.

Wingate, NC
3702 followers

More from Mint Message

New York City, NY

The People's Library and Occupy Wall Street

During the Occupy Wall Street movement back in 2011, there was a library that was founded to provide information to anyone who wanted to read new material related to their attempt at revolution. The library was known as The People's Library, but it was also known as Fort Patti or the Occupy Wall Street Library (or OWS Library for short). The library was first created when during the Occupy Wall Street protests, people found a cardboard box filled with a bunch of books that were left at Zuccotti Park by a library science student who went to New York University.

Read full story

Nexo to Leave US After Regulator Discussions Hit 'Dead End'

Crypto lender Nexo has stated that it will stop offering products and services in the United States of America in the coming months while also immediately halting access to its Earn Interest Product in eight states and is no longer signing up any new customers in the United States to the Earn product that the lending platform was offering. Nexo has stated that it was in talks with both state and federal regulators in the United States, but according to the company, all of these discussions with the regulators came to a "dead end". Nexo said that it had shared information about its business practices with regulators and actively tried to "proactively modify its business" to meet regulator expectations and concerns with how the lender operates.

Read full story

Update: Why I Renamed My Account to Mint Message & My Plan Of Incorporating More with my Newsbreak Articles

Some people might be wondering why I changed this account to be called Mint Message. Well, it is because while I want to keep writing about libertarianism, history, and interesting topics that I like on a personal level, I decided that I wanted to include other things for people who want to read my articles including other forms of media like embed videos from a YouTube channel I created with the same name as well as more interactive media. On top of that, I have also decided that while this is an enjoyable personal project for me, it might be better if I also treated writing on Newsbreak and educational fun videos on YouTube as more of a business - something that I can treat with more of a degree of professionalism. Finally, I have looked at getting one or two people I know to help me with creating content, so remaining this something that is not simply tied directly to my name can show this is more of a team effort than something that I am simply doing for myself.

Read full story
1 comments

An Introduction to a Market Economy

Many people like to mention a market economy, but a lot of people have varying personal definitions & ideas of what a market economy is which can lead to confusion when talking about economics. Well, hopefully, this article will give people a basic idea of what a market economy is and what separates it from other economies. As you can see from the pictures above, Investopedia already has a pretty simple definition for what a market economy is that should be clear even for children: it is " an economic system in which economic decisions and the pricing of goods and services are guided by the interactions of a country's individual citizens and businesses".

Read full story

Agorism: An Anarchist Ideology With American Origins

Agorism is an early strain of market anarchism associated with an anti-statist, anti-crony capitalist mentality in the United States as described on page 227 of the book The Routledge Companion to Social and Political Philosophy. It was created by an American libertarian named Samuel Edward Konkin III and according to him, the goal of Agorism is agora, which is "The society of the open marketplace as near to untainted by theft, assault, and fraud as can be humanly attained is as close to a free society as can be achieved. And a free society is the only one in which each and every one of us can satisfy his or her subjective values without crushing others' values by violence and coercion.".

Read full story

Survival Shelters: The Cocoon

Last time, I talked about creating a very basic form of survival shelter for a survival scenario where there are plenty of trees around called the fallen tree shelter. Now, I am going to be working on describing how to create another form of survival shelter that you can easily make in a similar environment to the fallen tree shelter such as a forest where there is a lot of dry debris. This particular type of shelter is called the cocoon - a fittingly simple name for this particular type of emergency home you might make if you fight yourself stranded in the woods.

Read full story

60% of Americans see crypto as highly risky investment

The shine and mystique that cryptocurrencies used to have seems to be going away after all of the recent events. According to a recent CNBC Make It: Your Money survey, conducted in partnership with Momentive, about sixty percent of people in the United States see investing in crypto as highly risky which is up from forty-five percent back in 2021.

Read full story
3 comments

Twitch Players and Gamblers Move To Streaming Platform Kick

Twitch has been one of the most popular platforms for streaming games for a while and previously, you could go there to watch streamers play different casino games or games of chance online. However last month, Twitch introduced a ban on streaming online casino content from unregulated online gambling sites. This has affected streamers like Roshtein, who still has one million one hundred thousand followers on Twitch that watched his gambling-focused account and non-gambling-focused content. Basically, many people care about his content and would be willing to jump ship from Twitch if there is somewhere else you could go to see the content he is generating, which is what a new competitive site that hopes to get into the live-streaming business is banking on...

Read full story

Opinion: For Authoritarians, Tyranny Is Easier Than Compassion

We have this myth that authoritarians have to be nice in order to rule for a long time, but I believe it is the opposite: tyranny is easier than being a good leader for a society which is why authoritarianism almost always turns into cruelty. Why is it like this? Well, think about it like this: in abusive relationships, people try 'love bombing' where you act cruelly to lower someone's standards, then occasionally do a nice thing in order to convince the person to stay with you. The goal is essentially to lower someone's self-esteem and standards so they are more likely to stay in the abusive relationship and treat even the tiniest bit of kindness as something extraordinary, making it so the abuser only has to do the bare minimum to make their victim love them.

Read full story
1 comments

A Simple Explanation of A Cult of Personality

One of the unspoken truths of authoritarian regimes is that they mostly do not depend on public support or even having that great of a leader in charge. Most of them depend on having a cult of personality that allows even the worst leaders to remain in power. But, what is a cult of personality? According to Merriam-Webster, the most simple definition of a cult of personality is a situation in which a public figure (such as a political leader) is deliberately presented to the people of a country as a great person who should be admired and loved.

Read full story
2 comments

Survival Shelters: The Fallen Tree Shelter

If you are in a survival situation in the woods or in other forested parts of the world, there are different kinds of shelters you can build in order to help you survive the elements. Here, I am going to talk about one of the simplest kinds of survival shelters that you can build. It is easy to build, but it does require some degree of planning and luck in order to implement, so that is probably why I do not see too many people do videos or articles about creating this particular kind of shelter. Anyway, here is a short article about how you can build a fallen tree shelter from the kind of materials you can easily find in the woods or in the jungle, or pretty much any type of environment on the planet Earth where you can locate a lot of trees.

Read full story

Narcosatanists: One of the Former Allies of the Gulf Cartel

Earlier, I wrote about the oldest modern organized crime organization in North America known as the Gulf Cartel. One of the thing things that are just as interesting - if not more interesting - than the Gulf Cartel is some of the odd criminals that were - and in some cases, still care - allies to the cartel. To show how dangerous the Gulf Cartel is even going into the modern age, one of the biggest former allies of the crime organization was a man many of you probably have not heard about whose full name is Adolfo de Jesus Constanzo.

Read full story

An Intro To The Gulf Cartel: One of the oldest modern organized crime organizations

I have written about drug cartels before - usually in the context of how libertarian communities like the Neozapatistas are able to fight them off with an anarchist army where volunteers under a system without a monopoly on violence successfully fight off authoritarians trying to wipe them out - but this is an introduction to a powerful drug cartel that has been around for over ninety years. The Gulf Cartel is a powerful criminal organization that was founded all the way back in the nineteen thirties, making it one of the oldest organized crime organizations in both the country of Mexico and the North American continent as a whole.

Read full story
4 comments

Explaining the Economic Ideology Geoism

One interesting economic system that was created by an American is Geoism. This particular economic system was created by a man named Henry George, a man who was born in Philadelphia back in eighteen thirty-nine. This man became a political economist and wrote several books about his political ideologies including Progress and Poverty, Social Problems, Protection or Free Trade, The Condition of Labor, Rerun Novarum, and The Science of Political Economy. Geoism was advanced as the idea that the economic value of land, natural resources, and opportunities should be shared equally by all members of society while allowing the ownership of the property to still exist as a part of society. To do this, Henry George proposed practicing a single tax on land instead of taxing labor with the idea that by taxing land, productivity would go up to a level that would reduce poverty and give all members of society a fair chance in wealth creation.

Read full story

Narco-Submarines: How Cartels Move Drugs Across The Sea!

When it comes to drug cartels, these massive criminal organizations/ drug-running terrorist organizations have very crafty ways of delivering narcotics around the globe. One of those methods is a literal submarine and semi-submersible vessel known as "narco-submarines". The subs are used to ferry narcotics across ocean waters by the cartel. They are helpful to these criminal groups to move drugs to top distributors like the Sinaloa Cartel and the Jalisco New Generation Cartel. These subs are made in-house by the cartels as handcrafted structures with ocean colors painted on the vehicles so they are difficult to detect when the semi-submersibles are rising to the surface. They contain diesel or electric engines to help the vehicles move through the ocean & these submarines are either self-propelled or move while carrying people in order to try & ensure the drugs get to their destinations.

Read full story

Woman Builds Extra-Wide Tiny House With No Experience

Tiny houses are kind of a big thing now as people continue to want to have all of the amenities of living at home but less of the extreme cost that we are seeing nowadays and the option to potentially expand the home they are living in easily in the future as they get more income. As the sustainability news website Treehugger is happy to point out, tiny houses are now entering popular culture and becoming more of a viable option compared to how homeownership was viewed only a decade ago. There are now television shows, websites, and books dedicated to tiny houses as well as a bunch of professional tiny house-building companies offering tiny homes at competitive prices.

Read full story
11 comments

Airforce Reveals A New Stealth Bomber

On Friday, the Pentagon revealed a new mega-project in the form of a next-generation stealth bomber known as the B-21 Raider. This particular stealth bomber was mentioned to be capable of delivering both conventional payloads and nuclear weapons around the entire world. Six of these particular stealth bombers are already being assembled at various different stages of development at secretive facilities near Palmdale, California. Each of these planes is pretty expensive to develop. In fact, every single new B-21 is pegged to cost around seven hundred twenty-nine million two hundred fifty thousand United States dollars. That cost is sure to add up since the United States Air Force plans to procure at least one hundred of these planes. In fact, the costs for research, development, procurement, and routine operations over thirty years for that many stealth bombers are expected to total $203 billion, which is a pretty hefty price tag with all things considered.

Read full story
25 comments

Chingari: The Indian Mobile App That Benefited From A Nationwide TikTok Ban

For those who are not in the know about Indian politics, India has done what the United States has been considering doing for a long time: it has banned TikTok with a ban that - at the time of this writing - has been in effect for two years. During these two years, lots of people in India moved to a new short-form video platform that was native to India, which from a security & economic perspective of the Indian government seemed like a better alternative to the China-owned TikTok. This new app is known as Chingari, a short-form application for mobile that is known as "India's TikTok". Chingari is available in more than fifteen languages, including the English language. Chingari launched back in 2018, but it pretty much grew in popularity after the ban on TikTok in 2020, allowing the mobile app to leap to the top of the Indian market. Since March of this year, Chingari has been documented to have over one hundred thirty million active users across India.

Read full story

VR Being Used In North Carolina Public Schools for Better Education

North Carolina community colleges and other educational facilities in the state are starting to use virtual reality to help educate students. Virtual reality allows students to learn and train in virtual environments, helping them prepare for future jobs and career opportunities. The training has been shown to increase student confidence, and proficiency, and reduce the time & cost of physical training for certain high-demand professions. South Piedmont Community College in North Carolina is using virtual reality to allow more students to experience a form of study abroadeven if they do not have the funds necessary to easily do that in real-life. David Wilkinson is the senior enterprise sales and workforce advocate for Transfer VR, a virtual reality company that helps colleges with implementing these systems. He had this to say about this particular program:

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy