An Introduction to Geoanarchism: Another Form of American Libertarianism

· Geoanarchism is an extension of the libertarian philosophy called geoism (or Georgism if you want to go with the longer name) but implemented without a monopoly on violence and a mostly participatory society. For a basic definition, geoism is an economic ideology and a doctrine holding that humans own what is created by them, but that those things found in nature, such as land, belong to no one person but instead belong equally to all mankind. While geoism allows you to be able to own property, it proposes the idea of having a single tax on land instead of regularly taxing income and labor. Geoism was created by Henry George, an American economist. Geoanarchism - also known as Anarcho-Georgism - has been described by anarcho-mutualist Kevin Carson in his article 'The Mechanics of Anarcho-Georgism'.

The finer deals of his ideas were described in the various books he wrote like Progress and Poverty, Social Problems, Protection or Free Trade, The Condition of Labor, Rerun Novarum, and The Science of Political Economy. Geoism has been used in various economies and land reforms around the world and while the ideology talks about a tax on land, it is supported by some libertarian societies & think tanks in different parts of the world such as the Lincoln Institute of Land Policy in Cambridge, Massachusetts and the Henry George Foundation in the United Kingdom. The flag you see below is a potential official flag for geoanarchism with a darkish green/black color scheme with an emblem that combines the symbols 🜨 & Ⓐ.

While invented by an American, there are some non-American libertarians that also endorsed geoanarchism as their ideology of choice. French individualist anarchist Émile Armand and Spanish libertarian Miguel Giménez Igualada both endorsed geoanarchist economic positions.