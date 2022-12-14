Agorism: An Anarchist Ideology With American Origins

Flag for agorism Photo by Wikimedia

Agorism is an early strain of market anarchism associated with an anti-statist, anti-crony capitalist mentality in the United States as described on page 227 of the book The Routledge Companion to Social and Political Philosophy. It was created by an American libertarian named Samuel Edward Konkin III and according to him, the goal of Agorism is agora, which is "The society of the open marketplace as near to untainted by theft, assault, and fraud as can be humanly attained is as close to a free society as can be achieved. And a free society is the only one in which each and every one of us can satisfy his or her subjective values without crushing others' values by violence and coercion.".

It is based on an idea called counter-economics where direct action between willing individuals is directly carried out through a grey market: an unofficial market in goods that have not been sourced from an official supplier. It also endorses freeing society through education, direct action, entrepreneurship, civil disobedience against monopolies of violence & strict copyright laws that allow for creator monopolies & distortion, previously described counter-economics, and alternative currencies. Agorism also works to create a freer society, but opposes the idea of political party promotion to achieve free market anarchism with Konkin referring to such methods as

"Partyarchy, the anti-concept of pursuing libertarian ends through statist means, especially political parties." is specifically how Konkin defines the idea of achieving agorism without using political parties or similar methods that are connected to a state with a monopoly on violence instead of through a nightwatchman state and libertarianism.