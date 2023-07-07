Paul Floyd Takes Over as President of Minnesota State Bar Association; Introduces New Officers

Paul M. Floyd has been announced as the president of the Minnesota State Bar Association (MSBA) for the 2023-2024 bar year. He is a partner at Wallen-Friedman & Floyd, PA and has a JD from William Mitchell College of Law. Floyd has previously served as president of the Hennepin County Bar Association and the Federal Bar Association, Minnesota Chapter.

