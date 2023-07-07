From Photography to Watercolor: Paul Floyd's Journey as an Artful Lawyer

Paul Floyd, a practicing lawyer, has been involved in art since 2009. It began with photography, and he would take numerous pictures of animals, eventually winning contests and gaining recognition for his work.

However, his interest shifted when he encountered an art instructor during a vacation in 2019, sparking his passion for watercolor. When the pandemic hit, Floyd seized the opportunity to immerse himself in the art form, even ordering a portable painter's kit to practice in various locations.

He continued to pursue watercolor even after restrictions eased, incorporating it into his daily life. Floyd now documents his vacations by creating drawings in advance of each site he plans to visit, using them as guides.