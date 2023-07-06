Ramsey County and the City of Saint Paul Launch Learn and Earn: A $10 Million Workforce Development Program for Young Adults

Ramsey County and the City of Saint Paul have announced a new young adult workforce development program called Learn and Earn. The initiative will be funded with $10 million from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) and will provide career preparation opportunities in fields such as construction, green energy, entrepreneurship, healthcare, human services, and information technology.

Thirteen local community-based organizations will be involved in the program, and they expect to serve around 700 young residents. The Learn and Earn programs aim to promote in-demand careers that offer livable wages and are accessible to individuals with diverse backgrounds. The initiative has received praise from local leaders and community partners.