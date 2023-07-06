Public Hearing to Consider Naming City Council Chambers and Building Addition after Charles S. Crandall

The City Council of Owatonna, MN, will hold a public hearing to consider naming the City Council Chambers and new building addition at City Hall after Charles S. Crandall.

The hearing will take place on July 18, 2023, at the Owatonna Public Library.

Anne Peterson and Nancy Vaillancourt, representing the West Hills Commission, made the request due to Crandall's role in bringing the State School Orphanage to Owatonna.

Those opposed to the naming must submit a written statement to the City Administrator/City Clerk before the hearing or present their objection at the hearing.

The decision to name the facility will be delayed for at least one month to allow for evaluation of any opposition.