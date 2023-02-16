Subway's Future in Jeopardy: Major ​​​​Sandwich Chain Considers Selling Company Amid Financial Struggles

The popular sandwich chain, Subway, is considering selling its business after facing financial difficulties, which led to the closing of more than 1,000 locations since 2021.

The company has not yet disclosed any imminent plans, but the possibility of a sale is being explored by its shareholders. J.P. Morgan is advising Subway on the sale exploration process. Although it was reported by the Wall Street Journal that the company could be valued at over $10 billion, it has not been confirmed. The brand plans to continue providing its favorites to customers until the sale takes place.

Subway’s Future Uncertainty:

Subway is a 58-year-old company with nearly 37,000 locations owned and operated by its franchisees in over 100 countries. The brand does not own any of its US restaurants, and each franchise is required to be open seven days a week. It is not yet confirmed what would happen to these franchises if a sale is agreed upon.

Until then, the management team is committed to executing its multi-year transformation journey, which includes a focus on menu innovation, modernization of restaurants, and overall improvements to the guest experience.

Subway's Use of Celebrity Advertising:

For years, Subway has used major athletes and celebrities such as Michael Phelps, Stephen Curry, Serena Williams, Megan Rapinoe, and Tom Brady to advertise its products. This past year, Subway was promoting new sandwiches like the Turkey Cali Fresh and All-American Club in a massive advertising campaign featuring Tom Brady. While sales have improved since 2021, inflation has impacted the chain despite the use of celebrity advertising.

Subway's Troubles:

Subway faced a significant setback when its former spokesperson, Jared Fogle, was arrested in 2015 and pled guilty to a child pornography charge and traveling across state lines to pay for sex with an underage girl. He had initially become popular as the brand started using him in commercials, claiming that Fogle had lost 245 lbs by exercising and eating a diet of Subway sandwiches.

Other Retailers Facing Difficulties:

In an effort to keep its stores open and avoid bankruptcy, Bed Bath & Beyond is considering a "turnaround plan" after raising $225 million in a securities sale. The company plans to close 150 additional stores, but it is continuing to work towards its "turnaround plans" and to optimize its store footprint.

Macy's, which has closed 170 stores since 2016, is also looking to restructure. The giant retailer plans to add smaller versions of its brick-and-mortar called Market by Macy's. These stores will be located in local shopping centers, and tracking what customers are buying will help the shops deliver precise items. It will also offer customers new items and products several times a week.

Conclusion:

Subway's potential sale has raised questions about the future of the brand and its franchisees. Although the management team is committed to continuing its multi-year transformation journey, the sale exploration process could result in significant changes for the brand.

Inflation and other factors have impacted Subway's financial performance despite its celebrity advertising. Other retailers, including Bed Bath & Beyond and Macy's, are also facing difficulties and are taking steps to restructure.

